Sixty-five employees from Motor City Chrysler took to the picket line Wednesday to protest what they described as a lack of respect.

Staff ranging from accountants to mechanics held strike signs and waved flags around the dealership on Tecumseh Road East — 97 per cent of employees voted in favour of the work stoppage.

"It's really been a respect issue with this business," said Bill Echlin, union chairperson for Unifor Local 195. "Coming here first thing this morning, there were quite a few people looking forward to going on strike."

Nintey-seven per cent of staff at Motor City Chrysler voted in favour of going on strike. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Echlin added that another reason for the strike is a decade of staff signing contracts full of concessions, despite Chrysler's success.

"When they hit us with more concessions we said 'Come back to us when there's no concessions,'" he explained. "Things are booming and there's no excuse for concessions."