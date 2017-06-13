A Windsor mother has started a petition to bring back a program that helps developmentally challenged students from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board find work.

More than 100 parents and students have signed the petition asking the Catholic school board to reverse its decision to replace the almost 20-year-old Work Matters program with another one.

Penny Michaluck has collected over 100 signatures to save the Work Matters program. (Meg Roberts/CBC News )

Work Matters is a an educational program based out of St. Michael's adult education centre. It helps students with development challenges coming out of high school to learn basic life skills, such as how to ride on public transit or answer a ringing telephone.

Penny Michaluck said her 22-year-old daughter Heather went through the program and made "astounding" progress.

When she heard it was being replaced, Michaluck started the petition with hopes other young adults could experience the same thing.

Board says new program better for students

"I want it reinstated. I want the school board to understand that it is really needed out there," she said. "Nothing will be the same without this program."

Michaluck said she feels like the new program, called Job Start, will not be as beneficial to the students as Work Matters because the program will be run at individual high school's across the Windsor-Essex area.

But Stephen Fields, a spokesperson for the board, said the decision was made as a way to better help students.

"In no way are we abandoning our commitment that we can try to do our best … to help the people who are entrusted to our care," he said. "We want to do what we can to ensure we're supporting these people."

Stephen Fields, spokesman for the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Michaluck's daughter said she doesn't remember high school fondly.

"In school I didn't have any friends, but as soon as I came to Work Matters I had a bunch of friends," Heather said. "People actually wanted to spend time with me, instead of talking about me."

Heather was able to get a job at Tim Hortons and spends some of her free time volunteering in the community. None of that would be possible without the Work Matters program, she explained.

"I am independent because of that class," Heather said. "The teachers are good, they helped me a lot."

Michaluck plans to take the petition to the school board, to the local MP's and even pass it on to Ontario's Premier, Kathleen Wynne.