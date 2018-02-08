Abdullah Yar Khan is a 16-year-old teen with autism. He attends Vincent Massey Secondary School, but unlike other students, his day starts at noon and ends only an hour and forty-five minutes later.

"He'll have his lunch there, they'll do a couple of educational activities and sometimes they'll take him to the gym," explained Shabana Shahab, the teen's mother and primary caretaker.

Last year, Yar Khan was excluded from attending Holy Names Catholic High School after he hit an educational assistant.

Shahab says that's when the Greater Essex County District School Board enrolled him at Massey. Staff there started him on a program that only allowed Yar Khan to be in class for 15 minutes, according to his mother. Even though he's now in school for much longer, she feels it isn't enough.

"Getting him ready for school I have to put a lot of effort to make his day successful," explained Shahab.

She added just getting Yar Khan ready to board the school bus is a challenge. She also fears that once her son arrives at school he isn't given enough time to learn.

"I'm not satisfied with that because I'm thinking he isn't able to learn something in such a small time period because of his disability," she said. "He needs a greater amount of time."

A Windsor, Ont. mother is desperate to find help to take care of her autistic son who has been excluded from school. 0:59

Shahab told CBC News she's had several meetings with school officials about increasing Yar Khan's classroom time.

She claims officials promised his class time would increase if he continued to demonstrate less aggression, which Shahab said he has.

When asked about Yar Khan, GECDSB officials said they cannot comment on the cases of specific individuals.

"I keep struggling, pushing the school, asking them to please increase his time," said Shahab.

I'm thinking at least provide him half day school. I think that's reasonable. -Shabana Shahab, mother of Abdullah Yar Khan

Both Shahab and her husband have heart conditions that require regular medical check-ups. Because Yar Khan needs to be in constant care under someone's supervision, Shahab says an hour and a half isn't enough time for her to go to the doctor or out into the community.

"I'm thinking at least provide him half day school. I think that's reasonable. When they are saying he doesn't have any problems ... what is the point that he cannot attend more time in the school?" she asked. "They should treat him equally."

According to his mother, Yar Khan has shown great improvement after switching schools and doctors. He's currently under a new treatment plan.

"It's really bringing a positive change in his life. He's very happy, he's very easy to deal with. He's really happy at school as well as at home," she said.

Quickly increasing time could cause issues

Lynn McLaughlin, superintendent for special education with the Greater Essex County District School Board, says when it comes to classroom time, the board has to consider the profile and condition of each student.

"Very often, we will increase by a half an hour and then another half an hour and then you build success," she explained.

McLaughlin added increasing time too quickly would not be beneficial to students with complex cases.

"Students with autism certainly need routine. So if we're adding on time we do that very strategically."