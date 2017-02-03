Residents showed no signs of wavering in their stance against hate crimes during Friday night's vigil at the Windsor Mosque, where people honoured the men who were gunned down in Quebec City on Sunday.

A large crowd showed up to pay their respects and to send a strong message about remaining united in face of such horrific killings.

"Your extremism and hate has no place in our Canada," said Maher El-Masri, chairman of the Windsor Islamic Council. "We are Canadians because we are united. We are Canadians because we celebrate our diversity. We are Canadians because we have tolerance."

At a vigil in Windsor on Friday, a woman reads the stories of the men who were shot and killed at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Six men died and more than a dozen were wounded when shots were fired inside the Quebec mosque during evening prayers.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm in connection with the shooting.