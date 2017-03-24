More than 60 animals suffering from "severe neglect" and "cruelty" were seized by the Sarnia and District Humane Society and Lambton OPP Wednesday.

The livestock, which included ponies, goats, pigs, a horse and a yak, were living in "quite horrific conditions" on a hobby farm, according to humane society executive director Donna Pyette.

"The animals were living in severe neglected conditions, including no visible signs of food or water," she added.

The animals were removed from a property in Dawn-Euphemia Township, according to the humane society, which thanked local farmers and veterinarians for helping SPCA officers transport and shelter the animals.

"Many other livestock were found deceased on the property," according to a news release.

"This Investigation will have a serious impact on the shelter, which will run into the thousands of dollars," said Pyette, who added the total cost for the shelter would probably exceed $50,000.

Charges are pending.