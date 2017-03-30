The federal and and provincial governments are investing more than $200 million in a new engine program at Ford's Essex Engine Plant in Windsor, Ont., as part of a $1-billion partnership with the company to "create and maintain" almost 800 jobs.

Ford workers formed a perimeter around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he announced the multi-million-dollar cash injection during a visit to the site Thursday.

"Today's investments will help create and maintain almost 800 jobs for Canadians in Windsor and across Ontario," he said. "This is about positioning Canada as a global centre for automotive innovation."

$337M to set up Ottawa research site

The federal and provincial governments each committed a $102.4 million conditional grant to the company.

The investment at the Windsor location will be used to create a "world class" engine facility and a Powertrain Engineering Research and Development Centre.

A total of $337.9-million will also be used to set up a research and engineering centre in Ottawa that will create 295 jobs and will focus on infotainment, driver-assist features and autonomous vehicles.

Trudeau re: $1.2B investment into Ford Canada: "What a great day for Windsor. What a great day for Canada. What a great day for Ford." pic.twitter.com/eZy78k5UTD — @AadelHaleem

CEO Mark Buzzell and the company's president of the Americas Joe Hinrichs were also at the media event.

Buzzell said the government's investment will help Canada "compete and win" in the global auto industry.

"There is tremendous competition for investment like this," he added.

Premier Kathleen Wynne, Federal Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains and provincial Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid also attended the media event.

Wynne said Ontario is "100 per cent committed" to the success of the auto industry and added the investment was about ensuring the province's auto sector will succeed in the future.