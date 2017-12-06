St. Clair College has received 1,232 withdrawal applications from students following a 5-week strike by faculty at colleges across Ontario this fall.

That's more than 11 per cent of the total enrolment at the college, according to numbers released by St. Clair in September.

Students had until Tuesday to apply for withdrawal while still being eligible for a full tuition refund.

"This translates into $3.6 million in annual tuition," according to Michael Silvaggi, registrar and associate vice president of student services.

Silvaggi said that figure is based on two semester programs.

Province-wide withdrawal numbers are expected tomorrow.

