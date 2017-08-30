More than 1,000 basements have flooded in Windsor and Essex County following two days of record rains that forced businesses to close and saw motorists abandon their cars in roads resembling rushing rivers.

The city had received 650 calls about basement flooding as of last night but that number is "probably going to rise," city engineer Mark Winterton told Windsor Morning.

The city's 311 system was experiencing extended delays Wednesday morning because of the sheer volume of calls and city officials implored homeowners to instead file their reports online, by going to www.311online.ca.

An estimated 100.4 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Windsor Airport between Monday and Tuesday, while 165 mm was measured in Essex and a whopping 169.4 mm and 290 mm came down in the Riverside area and LaSalle respectively.

Those numbers washed away previous rainfall records for the area, including the previous standard of 43.2 mm that fell on the airport on Aug. 28, 1961.

Over 4 feet of water in a basement located on Longfellow @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/6it2JiRV8r — @megdroberts

"These are really large numbers," said Environment Canada meteorologist Mark Shuster, adding the exceptionally high amount of precipitation was caused by a string of localized storms that hung over specific areas for long periods of time.

"There just wasn't a lot of wind in the upper atmosphere to move the storms along," he said. "When a thunderstorm formed it barely moved and that same area just got hammered for hours.

55 years- George Horvath lived on this street in South Walkerville and now... flooded. @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/WtVp46t1tA — @ArmsBumanlag

The Budimir library on Grand Marais Road West and the Riverside library branch on Wyandotte Street East are closed Wednesday and through Friday because of "severe flooding."

Sixteen public schools experienced flooding damage as water rushed up from floor drains. Three schools were hit in South Windsor, four were hit in east Windsor and two schools in LaSalle were dealing with leaking rooves.

The most significant flooding was at the public school board's "facilities services site" on Eugenie Street.

Meanwhile, the basement gymnasium at the Windsor Mosque also filled with water.

"Basically the gym just looked like … a shallow pool," explained spokesperson Lina Chaker. "If you were to stand in it, it would almost reach your knee."

The water level dropped overnight, and members are working to clean up the damage, she added. Still, staff is hopeful they'll still be able to host an Eid celebration dinner this weekend.

Hundreds of Lakeshore homes swamped

More than 400 homes were flooded in Lakeshore, which was pounded heavily on Monday night but spared the worst of the storm on Tuesday.

"We're drying out now but it certainly was not a good one," said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain.

Slowly but surely these cars are getting towed out of the water... Water level is also going down @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/3e8seY0uY0 — @megdroberts

Bain said the municipal systems are simply not designed to handle the massive amount of rain that pummelled the region in such a short period.

"Our systems were all based on the 1-in-100 year storm and now we have to go back and take a look," said Bain. "We've had two such storms within two years so we've got to go back now and see if we need to change that design system."