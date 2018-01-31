Over the last two weeks, 19 surgeries have been postponed at Windsor Regional Hospital because of overcrowding caused by an influx of flu patients.

Both hospital campuses have been operating above or near capacity for the last two weeks.

NDP MP for Windsor West Lisa Gretzky responded to the capacity issues in a statement on Tuesday.

"The heartbreaking reality for families in Windsor and Essex County is long waits and crowded conditions when accessing health care in hospital. That can only prolong the pain and worry that comes with a hospital visit," she said.

On Wednesday morning, the Met Campus was at operating at 107 per cent capacity, with two admitted patients without a bed in the emergency room.

Two patients were waiting for a bed at the Ouellete Campus where the hospital was operating at 96 per cent capacity.

In an email statement, hospital CEO David Musyj said that 11 of the surgeries have been rescheduled over the next 30-45 days, and the rest are still waiting.

Surge beds have been opened at the hospital and 23 extra beds have been available since December, according to Musyj.

Overcrowding due to a huge influx of flu patients has also caused long ER wait times and left ambulances waiting for hours to drop off patients.

The Ontario Health Coalition claims annual overcrowding during flu season should be predictable and that proactive measures from the government to better fund hospitals could ensure enough beds for every patient.

"There's a crisis and it's not just the flu," said executive director Natalie Mehra, explaining that when beds are full the hospitals rush patients out quicker in order to make more room.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they predict this year's influenza season will last about nine more weeks.