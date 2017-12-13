The third snowfall of the season is hitting the region.

A low pressure system will bring 10 to 15 cm of snow beginning Wednesday morning which will begin to slow down around midnight.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cms are possible for Windsor and Essex County and Leamington.

An Environment Canada special weather statement is in effect for Windsor and Essex County, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Sarnia-Lambton could get another 5 to 10 cm on Thursday because of squalls produced by north winds, said Environment Canada meteorologist Kelly Hobelman.

Hobelman said this is more snow than earlier forecasts had suggested.

The good news is winds are expected to stay light, so there will not be the same problem with blowing snow the region saw on Tuesday.

Record breaker?

Record snowfall for Windsor on December 13 is 13 cm set in 2000, and It's possible we could break that.

The record for most snow on the ground on this date is 15 cm set in 2010.