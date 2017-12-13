The third snowfall of the season is hitting the region.
A low pressure system will bring 10 to 15 cm of snow beginning Wednesday morning which will begin to slow down around midnight.
Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cms are possible for Windsor and Essex County and Leamington.
An Environment Canada special weather statement is in effect for Windsor and Essex County, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.
Hobelman said this is more snow than earlier forecasts had suggested.
The good news is winds are expected to stay light, so there will not be the same problem with blowing snow the region saw on Tuesday.
Record breaker?
The record for most snow on the ground on this date is 15 cm set in 2010.