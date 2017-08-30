More rain could fall on Windsor-Essex today after the region was pounded by a record-breaking rainfall that swamped streets and flooded basements Tuesday.

Environment Canada is warning there's a 30 per cent chance of showers Wednesday morning with a risk of thunderstorms, but meteorologist Mark Shuster said it shouldn't be anything like the downpours that doused the region over the past two days.

"If there are thunderstorms in southwestern Ontario today it looks like it will be a little bit farther to the east," he explained.

An estimated 100.4 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Windsor Airport between Monday and Tuesday, while 165 mm was measured in Essex and a whopping 169.4 mm and 290 mm came down on Riverside and LaSalle respectively.

Those numbers washed away previous rainfall records for the area, including the previous standard of 43.2 mm that fell on the airport on Aug. 28, 1961.

"These are really large numbers," said Shuster, adding the exceptionally high amount of precipitation was caused by a string of localized storms that hung over specific areas for long periods of time.

"There just wasn't a lot of wind in the upper atmosphere to move the storms along," he said. "When a thunderstorm formed it barely moved and that same area just got hammered for hours.

Environment Canada also issued a warning for drivers to Wednesday morning as heavy fog blanketed Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent.