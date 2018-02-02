The province announced Friday the 87 new grocery store locations that will be able to sell beer and cider.

Beginning in April, the grocers will have the bottles and cans on the shelves.

The winning stores were selected by a competitive bidding process held by the LCBO. These new locations are in addition to the 200 grocery stores that were already authorized to make the sales.

Of those 87 stores, 11 are independent grocery stores and 76 are owned by large grocers.

In a press release, the province said ultimately beer and cider will be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.

Among the new locations in southwestern Ontario: