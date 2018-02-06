Ken Koekstat and the Brand X Band were expecting to play the Windsor Moose Lodge every Saturday this month. Instead, they've been locked out — along with club members.

The locks have been changed and an eviction notice posted to the door because the building's owner, Mike Mosgrove of Panther Recycling, says the Moose Lodge hasn't paid rent since be bought the property on Tecumseh Road W. three years ago.

Koekstat said he and his bandmates haven't been able to access their equipment since the lodge was evicted, but added that pales in comparison to all of the charities and social events that are going without a location because of the closure.

"I'm sort of saddened because so many charity events have been put on there … and a lot of families have been helped," he said.

Ken Koekstat said he and the other members of Brand X Band have been unable to retrieve their equipment since the locks at the Moose Lodge were changed. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The musician added the dispute between lodge members and the building owner seems to be a bit of a "head scratcher."

Mosgrove bought the property from the Moose Lodge in 2015 for $400,000, but said the lodge hasn't paid him the $4,500 monthly rent since then — the total owed is now $246,000.

Mosgrove had a bailiff evict the club on Jan. 2. Since then, lawyers have been working on a resolution.

But Dan Batson, the administrator at the Moose Lodge said Mosgrove isn't the landlord and posted the following message to Facebook.

"Panther Recycling Corporation has not been our landlord since 2015. What Mr. Mosgrove is doing is to try to put us out of business. We will reopen shortly."

Batson referred all requests about the lodge to his lawyer, who has not returned calls.