The Moose Lodge re-opened Saturday afternoon after an eviction notice was posted to the door last weekend.

"Words cannot express how grateful we are for the kind words and positive vibes as we are dealing with this," read a message from the group's Facebook page.

"Our spectacular Moose family and and our amazing community helped keep our spirits up during this difficult week."

The building owner, Mike Mosgrove of Panther Recycling, says the Moose Lodge hasn't paid rent since he bought the property on Tecumseh Road W. three years ago.

However, Dan Batson, the administrator at the Moose Lodge, said Mosgrove isn't the landlord and Moose Lodge has never has been in default of its lease agreement.

The Moose Lodge was granted access to the building by court order late Friday afternoon and has operated under normal hours since.

Mosgrove and Batson would not comment further on the situation, saying the case is still before the courts.