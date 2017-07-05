A Montreal man accused of stabbing a police officer in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., last month is back in court Wednesday.

Amor Ftouhi, a 49-year-old native of Tunisia, is charged with committing violence at an airport on June 21 when he allegedly pulled out a long knife with a serrated edge and attacked Lt. Jeff Neville.

He was denied bail when he made a brief court appearance in Flint last week.

Authorities in both Canada and the U.S. treated the attack as a terrorist incident. The FBI investigated in Michigan while police in Montreal swarmed Ftouhi's St-Michel neighbourhood.

A police dog and handler search cars in a parking lot at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., after the stabbing last month. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com/Associated Press)

He is believed to live in his apartment with his wife and three children. People who knew Ftouhi described him as a "good person."

The FBI believes the Montreal man crossed into the United States at Champlain, N.Y., on June 16 and arrived in Michigan two days later. Officials also say Ftouhi tried to buy a gun while in the U.S. but was rejected.

The airport heightened security following the stabbing. (Shannon Millard/Flint Journal-MLive.com/Associated Press)

He walked into the airport around 9 a.m. ET on June 21 carrying two bags, but did not try to pass through security, according to the FBI. Within the hour, he went into a restroom and walked out and yelled "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) as he pulled out the knife and attacked Neville.

Neville is recovering after the attack, despite having a 30-centimetre wound that doctors say narrowly missed nerves and major arteries. He was released from hospital last week.

Ftouhi is expected in court for his preliminary hearing around 1:30 p.m.