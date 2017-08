Two people were left with minor injuries after a "mix of chemicals" caused a "chain reaction" at a University of Windsor lab Wednesday.

U of W Essex Hall incident this afternoon in a Lab, a mix of chemicals created a chain reaction caused minor injuries to 2 people. *JL — @WindsorFire1

The chemical concoction at Essex Hall did not cause an explosion, but both people suffered cuts from broken glass, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Service.