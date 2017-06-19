Simeron Matijasevic had no idea the old documents he picked up at a garage sale were a "national treasure" until he saw the shocked faces of staffers at the Jack Miner Sanctuary.

The stamp collector had picked out a box of old papers at a rummage sale in Kingsville 10 days earlier and was hoping staff at the sanctuary could verify some of the material.

"When I saw the grocery bag coming into the house I thought 'Huh, another bag of stuff,'" said Mary Baruth, executive director of the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Foundation. "I had no idea what was inside."

Priceless pieces of history sold for $20

As she peered into the bag and started sorting through the papers, Baruth's hands started to shake.

Matijasevic had stumbled upon letters, pamphlets and government communications removed from the sanctuary years before. The documents will help fill in a gap in the foundation's history between the 1920s and 1940s.

Mary Baruth, executive director of the Jack Miner Bird Sanctuary. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"For us they're like a national treasure. They tell the early beginnings of Canadian conservation," said Baruth. "You can't really put a price tag on that. The research value is just tremendous."

The director believes the papers may have been taken by Miner's grandson Kirk, who removed and sold off some of the materials that belonged to the foundation.

Some of those documents, including a signed bat and letters baseball legend Ty Cobb wrote to his friend Miner, were only regained after the foundation sued and spent more than $200,000 in legal fees, according to Baruth.

The $20 Mitijasevic paid is pretty reasonable in comparison, she added.

'Jack led me here today'

Provincial police arrived shortly after and confirmed Mitijasevic's story before he returned to Windsor to collect the remaining documents he had at home.

"I couldn't sleep knowing I had this in my hands," he said. "Jack, I think, led me here today."

The foundation offered to pay the stamp collector back, but he said doing the right thing was reward enough.

Mitijasevic was granted a real Jack Miner goose band and he will choose the bible verse for the upcoming 2018 commemorative bands.

Baruth said some material belonging to the foundation is still missing. She invited anyone who comes across documents belonging to the foundation to follow Mitijasevic's example and return them to the rightful owner.

Staff are still working through the recovered material and are planning to put together an exhibit at the Jack Miner Museum during the Migration Festival Weekend in October.