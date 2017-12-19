A seven year-old-girl is thanking the people of Cottam, Ont. and a dog tracker who traveled for hours to help her find her little lost dog during a record-breaking blast of winter weather.

It was two weeks before Christmas when London Ramsey's Shih Tzu Border Spaniel puppy Ivee ran away during a visit with her grandparents.

"I was really sad," said Ramsey, who stayed with her grandparents to search for the six-pound puppy instead of returning home to Cambridge.

"A couple nights after I was just not sleeping good because I did not have Ivee."

Record-breaking snow storm

Days after Ivee ran away, snow started falling at a record pace.

"I thought the worst, just like everyone else did," said Jamie McDermott, who helped keep an eye out for Ivee after the puppy went missing.

London Ramsay, 7, hugs her puppy Ivee who ran away last Sunday in Cottom and was found on Monday. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

About 46 cm of snow fell in Windsor-Essex while Ivee was out wandering in nighttime temperatures that dipped as low as -18 C, according to Environment Canada.

By mid-week a dog tracking company from Whitby,Ont. got in touch with the Ramsay family and made the four-hour drive to Cottam.

Free search and expertise

Kevin McCormick with Tracker's Edge arrived in the area on Sunday and started to help the family search for Ivee, who had been missing for seven days by that point.

McCormick had to leave that same night, but he told Ramsay to stay in good spirits — it was only a matter of time until Ivee was found.

Ramsay said that once Ivee was finished grooming she'd look like a princess. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

London and her grandparents put up posters around the community and shared pictures of her puppy online, hopeful someone would spot the dog.

A few people sent along tips — someone even reported seeing Ivee cross a road with some cats at one point — but there wasn't much luck until Monday.

Spotted puppy

It was around noon when McDermott looked out his back window and spotted Ivee sitting in his back field.

"It was digging up a little bit of snow in the back looking for something to eat," said McDermott, who raced into his home and found some treats.

Ivee was looking a little 'ratty' after she was found, said Ramsay. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"The minute I called its name it turned its head and looked right at me," he said.

McDermott was close, but not close enough. Ivee ran to hide in some nearby ceder trees after he started walking toward her.

She looked a little ratty, she had some twigs and stuff sticking out between her nails, - Jamie McDermott

That's when he called Ramsay.

'Ivee, come here!'

"I was getting really positive that I was going to find her," said Ramsay, who enlisted her grandparents to drive her over to McDermott's house a few minutes away.

Ramsay started to call for her puppy as she walked through the back field.

"I was like Ivee come here! Come here!" Ramsay recalled.

Ramsay sat down on her knees and yelled for Ivee, doing everything she could to bring back the puppy she was given as a birthday gift the day she turned seven.

Then, Ivee appeared.

"She walked a little bit up and I just made her smell me and I just petted her nicely and she jumped on me and licked me and I was crying. I was bawling my eyes out," said Ramsay. "I was so happy!"

Ivee was found in a field behind Jamie McDermott's house on Monday poking through snow, looking for food. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"I actually had goosebumps," said McDermott, who watched the reunion happen. "It recognized her voice and jumped right into her arms."

Lost, found — healthy

The puppy was finally back in Ramsay's arms, but her days in the wild had left her in rough shape.

"She looked a little ratty, she had some twigs and stuff sticking out between her nails," said McDermott. "I could tell she'd been through the war."

London Ramsay, watches as her puppy Ivee gets groomed after being found healthy despite having gone missing for eight days. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

They quickly brought her to a veterinarian who said despite wandering around for more than a week during the worst weather of the winter for this region — Ivee was relatively healthy.

Fresh cut, big kiss and a big thank you

Ivee may have been medically fine but she was in desperate need of a trim, said Ramsay.

"She looks like a rat," she laughed.

Ivee had sticks and burrs caught in her fur when she was found on Monday. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"I thought I was going to not have Ivee for her first ever Christmas," said Ramsay, who was extremely grateful for everyone's help searching for her puppy. "I want to say thank you for trying to help find my dog."