Missing man fell through Lake Erie ice, say Monroe County police

A man fell through the ice on Lake Erie while riding either an ATV or snowmobile, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The man was either on an ATV or snowmobile

CBC News ·
In this file photo, patches of ice float down the Detroit River which connects Lake St. Clair with Lake Erie, on Dec. 29, 2017. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

It happened at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday near Frenchtown Township, Mich., which is southwest of Amherstburg.

Officials said a search revealed an open area of water almost four metres in diameter where they believed the man fell through.

Neither the man or the vehicle have been recovered. 

Police have temporarily suspended the search because of unstable ice and weather conditions. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530. 

