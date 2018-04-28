The region's tourism agency wants people in Windsor-Essex to stick to "Staycations" this year.

Officials plan to push craft breweries, wine tours, and bird watching to people shopping at the Devonshire Mall this weekend as part of their Staycation expo.

"We here in Windsor-Essex have so much to offer right in our own backyard," said Tom Bain, who sits on the board of directors for Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

This is the seventh year for the expo, which sees the launch of the TWEPI visitor guide.

Missing out on Caesars

It's impossible to talk tourism in Windsor without mentioning Caesars Windsor, which has been closed for most of April as employees continue to strike.

"We trust that they're going to get through this," said Lynnette Bain, Vice President, Tourism Programs & Development.

She said the casino is the prime attraction in the region, responsible for bringing in more than 2.3-million visitors each year.

Bain said the big pull now will be wine industry with events planned throughout the season, nothing that other municipalities are pushing in that direction too.

"They're investing in tourism at an increased pace everywhere," said Bain, who said hotel occupancy and rates are up over the past fives years.

A plate of food rests on a booth at the Staycaton Expo at Devonshire Mall on Friday. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

She said moving forward there will be a major focus on the youth movement of tourism: millennials.

"Increasingly the millennial customers have more spending power and have more impact on tourism spending decisions," said Bain, who predicts they'll have a huge impact on the economy over the next 20 years.