The public school board has made its final decisions for the future of elementary schools in Leamington — Mill Street school will close this month.

The board made its decision despite tear-filled testimony from students, one of whom read an emotional poem about how important the school has been in her life.

Sarah a grade 7 student at Mill Street shares her poem and thoughts. pic.twitter.com/SDUArPxIKS — @StaceyJReports

"It's kind of like really depressing. It's sad," said Grade 7 student Mikayla Laczco who wanted to graduate from the school she's gone to her entire life. "I was really hoping that it would stay open."

Laczco will be sent to Queen Elizabeth School next year.

During the meeting the board also decided to create a French immersion program at Gore Hill Public School, beginning with just the kindergarten level.

It will not try to get funding for a new school to consolidate Gore Hill with M.D. Bennie.

Eastwood and Parkview schools could combine

The public board also made decisions about schools in the Forest Glade area of Windsor last night.

As long as the Ministry of Education approves, it will close Eastwood and Parkview Public Schools and build a single new kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school to replace them.