Mild Thursday but temperature will drop fast, says Environment Canada

Mild Thursday but temperature will drop fast, says Environment Canada

Enjoy the mild Thursday while you can in Windsor, because the temperature will drop fast.

Weather authority released a special weather statement

CBC News ·
Rain is expected to turn to freezing rain overnight, according to Environment Canada. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Enjoy the mild Thursday while you can in Windsor, because the temperature will drop fast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a sharp cold front approaches.

Meteorologist Peter Kimbell said we can expect 10 to 20 mm of rain Thursday night, but the form of precipitation will change in the morning as the temperature drops.

"So we'll get back to winter," said Kimbell. "We'll probably go through freezing rain to snow. Not large amounts of snow, but two, maybe as high as 5 cms. Winds from the north changing everything, causing probably pretty bad driving conditions for a little while."

Kimbell said a freezing rain warning may be issued tomorrow.

