Donald Trump's pledge to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement, and Ontario's ongoing struggle with high hydro rates, are two economic wild cards going into 2017, says Mike Moffatt.

the professor at Western University's Ivey School of Business said scrapping NAFTA would overshadow any other economic policy seen in many years.

But his forecast for the year to come, outlined during a conversation on CBC's Afternoon Drive, wasn't all doom and gloom. Moffatt said there are factors that could boost Ontario's economy in 2017.

Ripping up NAFTA would be "disastrous"

Should Trump move ahead with his promise to rip up NAFTA, the trade deal could end with a six-month notice.

"Although it hasn't happened yet — and we'll hope that it doesn't happen — it would dwarf any sort of other economic policy we've seen for quite some time," Moffatt said. "We don't know what the landscape would look like after that."

Canada's auto industry would be hard hit without a NAFTA deal, particularly considering auto parts for one vehicle cross borders with Canada, Mexico and the U.S. about seven times before the vehicle is finally built, Moffatt explained.

"To have some kind of thickening of the border, whether it be tariffs or whether it be inspection delays, it's going to make it difficult for our assembly plants," he said.

Hydro an overwhelming issue

In Ontario, the dominant economic issue that will continue to dog the provincial government will most certainly be hydro, Moffatt explained.

"The biggest policy challenge we face is electricity prices," he said.

At the federal level, Moffatt wants to see the government come up with policies to boost manufacturing and automotive sectors.

Exporters across the country will likely benefit from further weakening of the Canadian dollar.

"Overall the U.S. economy looks to be fairly strong in 2017, which helps us," Moffatt said. "The federal reserve in the U.S. is talking about raising interest rates, and it likely will through 2017. That's going to push up the value of the American dollar and push down the value of our loonie.