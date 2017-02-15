Members of the public turned out to wish Little Caesars Pizza founder and Detroit sports legend Mike Ilitch a final farewell during a public memorial at the Fox Theatre.

Mr. I., the well-known owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers, died on Feb. 10. He was 87.

The lobby of his famous theatre was opened from noon until 8 p.m. to allow people to view his body in repose and pay their respects.

"This man was incredibly generous," explained Red Wings announcer Mickey Redmond. "He never forgot where he came from. He was very humble, for a man that was as successful as he was. That's what made him the man that he is."

Public visitation for "Mr. I" Mike Ilitch has begun. Runs until 8 p.m. @FoxTheatreDet pic.twitter.com/yzPEvbtqB0 — @AadelHaleem

Across the street @ComericaPark, fans leave messages for Mike Ilitch. #tigers #redwings pic.twitter.com/JX10SyYuSQ — @AadelHaleem

A common sentiment - Mike Ilitch helped "Make Detroit Great Again." pic.twitter.com/XBduwvdo8v — @AadelHaleem

"Hockey just don't seem the same." Jessica Paul came to pay respect to Mr. I. Also went to Gordie Howe's visitation. pic.twitter.com/dTSeGKkwtq — @AadelHaleem

"There's a huge loss. There's very few people... that fill the room even when they're not there." @OEontheGo President Tom Wilson re: Ilitch pic.twitter.com/jV6LV9kAhN — @AadelHaleem