Since 1980, cartoonist Mike Graston has drawn plenty of emotions from readers of the Windsor Star's editorial page.

His cartoons have highlighted important current events in the city, the province and the country. But his 36-year run came to an end just two days before Christmas when he left the newspaper.

"I don't think anybody is unaware of what's going on in the news industry, especially with newspapers, and it just became time," Graston said of his leaving the Windsor Star. "I had a great run."

Drawing cartoons started early for Graston, who used to send his doodles around the classroom in grade school.

"It was just one of those things," he said. "I never thought I would do anything with it, but I did discover I had a passion for politics."

Here are a few samples of Graston's work: