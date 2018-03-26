Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbour's target practice in rural Michigan.

Michigan State Police say the woman's husband reported that his wife collapsed Sunday shortly after he heard a "loud crack." He says his wife was in a kitchen area of their home when she was shot in Riley Township, about 72 km northeast of Detroit.

Police say a neighbour had been shooting at a berm on his nearby property and they are cooperating with investigators.

The names of those involved haven't been released.

The St. Clair County prosecutor's office is expected to review the case once Michigan State Police officials complete their investigation to determine whether charges will be filed.