Skip to Main Content
Michigan taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

Notifications

Michigan taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

Vestiges of racism and intolerance are slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the southern U.S. to take down such monuments.

80-year-old statue dismantled in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The Canadian Press ·
In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after leaders decided it didn't belong outside a new City Hall. Vestiges of racism and intolerance are slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

Vestiges of racism and intolerance are slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the southern U.S. to take down such monuments.

Crews in southwestern Michigan's Kalamazoo have dismantled a nearly 80-year-old statue depicting a European settler with a weapon in his hand towering over a Native American that some say celebrates white supremacy.

Inside Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill, Lyndsay Duncombe revisits the issue of whether Confederate monuments should still be on public display 5:55

In March, University of Michigan regents voted to strip an ex-school president's name from a campus building because he lent his scientific expertise to groups that were in favour of selective reproduction. He was also accused of sowing doubt about smoking and cancer.

Monuments honouring Confederate soldiers have been targeted for removal from courthouses and other places since the 2015 killings of nine African-American parishioners at a South Carolina church.

More from CBC News Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us