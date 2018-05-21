Michigan taking down vestiges of racism, intolerance

Vestiges of racism and intolerance are slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the southern U.S. to take down such monuments.

Crews in southwestern Michigan's Kalamazoo have dismantled a nearly 80-year-old statue depicting a European settler with a weapon in his hand towering over a Native American that some say celebrates white supremacy.

Inside Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill, Lyndsay Duncombe revisits the issue of whether Confederate monuments should still be on public display 5:55

In March, University of Michigan regents voted to strip an ex-school president's name from a campus building because he lent his scientific expertise to groups that were in favour of selective reproduction. He was also accused of sowing doubt about smoking and cancer.

Monuments honouring Confederate soldiers have been targeted for removal from courthouses and other places since the 2015 killings of nine African-American parishioners at a South Carolina church.

