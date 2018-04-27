Michigan senator, who's running for governor, suggests there is a Muslim 'civilization jihad'

A Republican state senator who is running for Michigan governor is being called an "ass" who peddles conspiracy theories for suggesting there is a Muslim "civilization jihad."

State Sen. Patrick Colbeck's Democratic colleagues rebuked him Thursday for his speech on the floor of the state Senate defending his unsubstantiated claims.

The speech came two days after BuzzFeed News reported about Colbeck's comments that the Muslim Brotherhood's mission is to "implement Islamic law in America."

Colbeck's claims led Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich to call him an "ass" and were compared to "McCarthyism" by another Democrat, state Sen. David Knezek.

The Michigan GOP says Colbeck's remarks are "conspiracy theories," though a spokeswoman for the Republican Senate leader says he "has absolutely no comment" on Colbeck, who's among four Republicans running for governor.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a Pan-Arab Islamist political movement.