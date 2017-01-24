People living in WIN-sûr might be familiar with words like MAK-in-aô and ip-sil-ÂN-tē, but for those who grew up far away from Michigan those words might look like a foreign language.

To help members of the public speak like a born and bred Michigander, the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library has developed an online pronunciation guide called "You Say it How in Michigan?"

"We have a small recording studio here in Lansing, and we record books about Michigan and the Great Lakes and by Michigan authors," explained library manager Sue Chinault. "We have narrators who read and we just want to make sure they're getting the names right."

A staff member from the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library in the recording booth for, "You Say it How in Michigan?" (Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library)

Mackinac and Isle Royale are among the most frequently mispronounced places, according to Chinault.

There are more than 2,200 MP3 files and phonetic pronunciations all together, including some that Canadians will find familiar such as the infamous 'Eh.'

"Some of it is from our own personal histories of being long-time Michigan residents," Chinault explained.

Before the audio files were recorded, library staff called libraries and municipalities across the state to ask for correct pronunciation. With everything now posted online, they're up for debate to help work towards getting pronunciation just right, said Chinault.

"We need the input from people who are logging on to the site, listening and saying, 'Oh I know that's wrong,'" she said.

"Everybody in the state corrects anybody who says things the way they don't say them."