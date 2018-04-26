Michigan might be closer to legalizing recreational cannabis
Michigan's elections board will consider certifying the initiated legislation
A ballot drive to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Michigan is close to clearing a key hurdle.
Michigan's elections board on Thursday will consider certifying the initiated legislation after staff determined enough voter signatures were gathered. The canvassers also will take up a proposal that would repeal a law requiring higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects.
If the petitions are certified, both bills will go to the Republican-led Legislature. Lawmakers could either enact them into law or let the measures proceed to a statewide vote in November.
Trade unions urging the board to reject the anti-prevailing wage proposal say paid circulators improperly listed addresses where they do not live.
No group is challenging petitions submitted by marijuana backers.