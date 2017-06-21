The FBI has identified Canadian Amor Ftouhi as the suspected attacker in the stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., Wednesday.

U.S. and Canadian authorities have launched a joint terrorism investigation into the stabbing.

Ftouhi, who is around 50 years old and a resident of Montreal, entered New York state from Quebec on June 16 before making his way to Michigan. Flint is about 80 km northwest of Detroit.

Moments before the FBI publicly named Ftouhi as the suspect, Montreal police raided an apartment in that city's east end.

Canadian Amor Ftouhi of Montreal has been identified as the suspected attacker in the stabbing. (Facebook)

"It's suffice to say he has a hatred for the United States and a variety of other things, which in part motivated him to come to the airport today to conduct this act of violence," said David Gelios, special agent in charge of FBI's Detroit division.

Ftouhi walked into the airport around 9 a.m. ET with a 30-centimetre knife in one of his two bags but did not try to pass through security, according to the FBI.

About 40 minutes later, Ftouhi went into a restroom and walked out without either of his bags. He then went up to an officer in uniform, yelled "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) and pulled out the knife and attacked the officer, according to an account provided by another officer who witnessed the attack and contained in a criminal complaint filed by the FBI in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

COURT DOCUMENT | Read the full FBI complaint against Amor Ftouhi

Ftouhi also yelled something like, "You have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die," the court document said.

Officer recovering

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw identified the officer who was stabbed as Lt. Jeff Neville with the airport police. Shaw said Neville fought his attacker "to the end," managing to stop the stabbing and bring Ftouhi to the ground as other officers arrived to help.

Ken Brown told the Flint Journal newspaper he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He said he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said.

Neville's condition has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Genesee County Commissioner Mark Young said he spoke with Neville's family at the hospital. Young said Neville has served in various capacities with the sheriff's office, including in the jail, on road patrol and as a court officer.

Canada's minister of public safety, Ralph Goodale, confirmed Ftouhi is a Canadian citizen. Goodale issued a statement, saying "the officer and his family and colleagues are foremost in our thoughts and prayers."

Police stand outside an apartment building in Montreal that was raided in connection with the stabbing. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Earlier in the day, the minister said Canada condemns the "heinous and cowardly attack" and that the RCMP are co-operating with the FBI, which is leading the investigation.

As part of the Canadian investigation, police in Montreal descended on that city's St-Michel neighbourhood targeting an apartment on Bélair Street that they suspect is connected to Ftouhi.

Mohcin Asrii, who lives in the building, told CBC that Ftouhi was a quiet family man who had three children and was always kind.

Ftouhi had been working as a driver through a job placement agency.

His Facebook page says he is originally from Tunis, Tunisia. It's not clear when he moved to Montreal.

Bishop International Airport posted on Facebook that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.