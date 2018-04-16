OPP identify Chatham man killed in Tecumseh industrial accident
The 24-year-old Chatham man and another, unidentified man, were injured at the Tecumseh concrete manufacturer around 6:30 a.m.
Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident
Provincial police have identified Michael Cobb as the man killed in an industrial accident at Prestressed Systems Inc. (PSI) on April 12.
Cobb later died of his injuries, according to the OPP. The second man was transported to hospital with "undetermined injureis."
The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate the incident.