OPP identify Chatham man killed in Tecumseh industrial accident

OPP identify Chatham man killed in Tecumseh industrial accident

The 24-year-old Chatham man and another, unidentified man, were injured at the Tecumseh concrete manufacturer around 6:30 a.m.

Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident

Michael Cobb, 24, was killed in an industrial accident at Prestressed Systems Inc. in Tecumseh on March 12. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Provincial police have identified Michael Cobb as the man killed in an industrial accident at Prestressed Systems Inc. (PSI) on April 12.

The 24-year-old Chatham man and another, unidentified man, were injured at the Tecumseh concrete manufacturer around 6:30 a.m. 

Cobb later died of his injuries, according to the OPP. The second man was transported to hospital with "undetermined injureis."

The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate the incident.

