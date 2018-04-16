Provincial police have identified Michael Cobb as the man killed in an industrial accident at Prestressed Systems Inc. (PSI) on April 12.

The 24-year-old Chatham man and another, unidentified man, were injured at the Tecumseh concrete manufacturer around 6:30 a.m.

Cobb later died of his injuries, according to the OPP. The second man was transported to hospital with "undetermined injureis."

The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate the incident.