The Mexican Consulate in Leamington plans to launch a water-safety campaign in the coming months after a migrant worker drowned in Lake Erie.

Rescuers spent several days searching for Juan Carlos Alfaro, who was last seen when his canoe capsized May 28. The 25-year-old man's body was eventually found about eight kilometres west of Leamington.

The death shocked the migrant worker community, who came out by the hundreds to raise money for Alfaro's family, many of whom are still back in Mexico.

"Having these kinds of risks is now a clear and present danger," said Alberto Bernal, Consul of Mexico. "This unfortunate accident should not be happening. It's a warning to us."

Consul of Mexico in Leamington, Alberto Bernal says a recent migrant worker drowning in Lake Erie is a wake-up call to promote water safety to those coming to work in the region. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Alfaro had been working in the region for six years. Friends of his said he was not wearing a life jacket while out on the water, nor did he know how to swim.

The rescue effort stretched into days with helicopters flying above the lake and marine units searching the waters below. As the rescue effort dragged on, friends and family started to fear the worst.

"In the beginning, we had hope he could be rescued alive, but after time, all of us realized that was beyond expectations," Bernal told CBC News.

He now plans to work with the Ontario Provincial Police to come up with a campaign that educates migrant workers about water safety, which could be part of every newcomer's orientation.

Dozens of migrant workers showed up to the funeral of Juan Carlos Alfaro, who drowned last month when his canoe capsized on Lake Erie. (Jorge Paz)

"They should avoid any kind of dangerous situation or have the proper gear for the activity they are doing, regardless whether it's for labour or their own recreational activity."

The family, with the help of the consulate, tried to send the body home, but decided in the end to cremate because of extensive deterioration.

The Leamington migrant community organized a dinner at the Roma Club to raise money for the family back home in Mexico because Alfaro was their only source of income. About 300 people showed up throughout the night.

