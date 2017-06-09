The Mexican community in Essex County is pitching in to help the family of the man who drowned in Lake Erie.

The body of 25-year-old Juan Carlos Alfaro was recovered last week, five days after his canoe capsized.

"He had a wife - a widow - and two little kids, and unfortunately he was the main way of income," explained Alberto Bernal from the Mexican consul in Leamington. "The community become very supportive on this, and they are looking to give some kind of assistance."

Alfaro was alone in the boat when it tipped, according to witnesses. His friends told police he was not wearing a life jacket and they did not believe he knew how to swim.

He was a Mexican citizen working on a farm in Kingsville, according to Bernal who worked with the farm owner and Alfaro's family to send his remains back home.

Bernal calls the drowning an "isolated incident," since it happened on Alfaro's leisure time, and he was not experienced in the water.

The Mexican consul has greater concerns about workplace safety, and cases of migrant workers being hit by vehicles while walking or biking on dimly-lit, narrow roads.