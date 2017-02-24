A new grocery store is coming to the Devonshire mall as part of a $19-million investment from Metro Ontario.

The grocery retailer announced the funding on Friday, adding there will be four Metro and three Food Basics Stores in Windsor by the middle of 2017.

The money will be used to build the new 40,000 square foot store and to upgrade existing locations.

"Our customers will appreciate our new and improved stores and will enjoy the improved shopping experience," wrote executive vice president Carmen Fortino is a statement. "We look forward to continuing serving our Windsor customers for years to come."

With the new investment the company will employ a total of 630 people in Windsor.