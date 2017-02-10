The University of Windsor is creating a new strategy to help students cope with life on campus in response to what officials are calling a mental health crisis at Ontario colleges and universities.

The school has seen a constant increase in the number of students accessing mental health services. Last year, more than 830 students walked through the doors of the school counselling centre, up from the 320 students seen the first year it opened in 1999.

Counsellors around the province are overwhelmed with the increased demand for services, according to a study conducted by the association that represents health service providers on campuses.

Rates of anxiety, depression and suicide attempts have steadily increased in recent years. The severity of mental health issues are also on the rise, according to Mohsan Beg, a clinical psychologist and director of the University of Windsor's Student Counselling Centre.

"We're seeing more and more students on the further end of the continuum struggling with some severe mental illness issues," he told CBC News.

More students considering suicide

A 2016 survey, conducted by the Ontario University and College Health Association, found 13 per cent of students considered suicide, which was up from 10 per cent in 2013.

"Those at the severe end of depression might feel like this is a solution," Beg said. "That just emphasizes why we need to do more and intervene earlier to prevent any of theses tragedies."

Dr. Mohsan Beg runs the counselling program at the University of Windsor. He compares it to a M.A.S.H unit.

Major findings from 2016 survey:

65 per cent of students reported experiencing overwhelming anxiety in the previous year (up from 57 per cent in 2013).

46 per cent reported feeling so depressed in the previous year it was difficult to function (up from 40 per cent in 2013).

13 per cent had seriously considered suicide in the previous year (up from 10 per cent in 2013).

2.2 per cent reported attempting suicide in the last year (up from 1.5 per cent in 2013).

Nine per cent reported attempting suicide sometime in the past (not restricted to last year).

There are a myriad of reasons students feel pressure on campus, Beg explained. One of the largest factors stems from students starting post-secondary education a year earlier than they had when the province offered the Ontario Academic Credit program.

Having that fifth year of high school gave students time before jumping into college or university life, Beg explained.

"Students are coming in with the pressure to have their whole life figured out," he said. "We're putting all this pressure on students."

Mental health strategy

University of Windsor held its first meeting last month to discuss how it will come up with a mental health strategy. About 40 people from faculty, administration and students looked at gaps in mental health services on campus.

Participants agree they need to come up with a solution that accommodates all students, not just those in crisis.

Raising the profile of the mental health centre is one of the main objectives for the strategy.

Despite the increase in people using the centre, survey results show the majority of students and faculty do not know where to seek help for anyone needing help.

"Many students don't know supports exist, which was a shock to us because we're seeing so many students at our door," Beg said.