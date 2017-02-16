Engineering students from the University of Windsor issued an emotional plea for help Wednesday night because too many of them suffer from severe anxiety and stress under increasing pressures from school.

Several students fought back tears during a town-hall discussion on campus hosted by CBC Windsor. They explicitly asked a panel of experts for dedicated services inside the engineering building.

Eleane Paguaga Amador broke down crying as she described how she and her roommates discovered a roommate who died by suicide in their dorm back in April 2015. Within weeks, every student still had to write their exams — no exceptions for anyone.

With the right services in place, people like Paguaga Amador's friend could still be alive, she told the panel.

"I just want to know what it is you can do for us," Paguaga Amador said. "We can't risk losing somebody else because we don't have anything to give them."

Engineering students Eleane Paguaga Amador and Julia Costa say their department needs to offer dedicated mental health services because too many students suffer from overwhelming pressures. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Students break down crying

The stress levels in the engineering building are palpable, explained second-year student Julia Costa, who has seen plenty of people break down crying in the hallways.

"You can hear, sometimes, people crying in the bathrooms," she said. "It's not uncommon to see people sleeping in the engineering building because they're not living at home."

Heavy course loads are a common issue with students taking more than five courses each semester and completing work co-op programs, leaving them without any down time during official school breaks.

"We are in course overload at all times, and that's normal for us — we're always taking six classes," Costa said.

One of the four panellists at Wednesday night's town hall vowed to work with the engineering students to get them the needed help.

Mohsan Beg, a clinical psychologist and director at the university's Student Counselling Centre, suggested the centre may need to set up services in the engineering department.

"Even if we start with one day a week, it's something we can provide in the actual building," he said.

Paguaga Amador does not blame the school, or anyone, for her friend's suicide. She just wants to have services readily available, to give someone else a chance to get the help they need.