As university and college officials grapple with what they're calling a mental health crises on campuses around Ontario, CBC Windsor opens up the conversation with a town-hall discussion that dives deep into the issues.

The talk will be held at the University of Windsor, which has seen a steady increase in the number of students accessing mental health services over the past 17 years.

Open it up: Talking About Student Mental Health will feature four panellists discussing how schools are helping students cope with pressures of campus life.

Meet the panellists:

Dr. Mohsan Beg: clinical psychologist and director at U of W Student Counselling Centre.

Dr. Melanie-Anne Atkins, wellness coordinator, Wellness Education Centre at Western University

Courtney Quinn, fourth-year student psychology student

Sophie Rutter, fifth-year psychology student.

The discussion takes place Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in Studio A at Erie Hall. Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette will lead the town hall.

Join the conversation by checking out the live stream on our website and Facebook page, or by using the #OpenItUp hashtag on Twitter.