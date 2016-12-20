A failed health-care funding deal between Ottawa and the provinces has some Windsor experts once again calling for more cash for mental health services.

When talks between ministers fell apart Monday, the federal government rescinded its offer to spend an additional $11.5-billion over 10 years, while also increasing health transfers by 3.5 per cent next year.

Instead the government reverted back to a 3 per cent increase as of April 1, 2017. Losing the extra investment could have significant implications for services in the Windsor region, say mental health advocates.

Without the investments, wait times for services could get even longer, explained Claudia den Boer, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association for Windsor and Essex County.

"I would say we're now going to feel the pressure on the services we're currently offering," she said. "We have wait lists and — it's sad to say — but I think they would likely go up."

New investment would help programs like Windsor's new downtown mental health and addictions centre, according to Janice Kaffer, CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Hôtel-Dieu opened the Transitional Stability Centre in March.

A lack of funding for mental health has been a long-standing problem for service providers across the country.

"It's one of the sectors in health-care service delivery that has received recent attention and recent funding increase, but there's a long history of it being under funded," she said.