Mental health patients on day passes returning to Windsor Regional Hospital will be screened by security and scanned by hand-held metal detectors before entering the building, following a stabbing.

In a memo to staff, hospital CEO David Musyj said patients will have to "check-in" at a designated spot outside the Ouellette Campus and will be "safely escorted into the building."

Musyj previously described the use of metal detectors and other enhanced safety steps as " beyond unique for a Canadian facility.

The changes come after a female patient heading out of the hospital for a smoke on August 19 was stabbed in the back of the neck by a teenaged male mental health patient who was returning from a visit with his father.

The 26-year-old was treated at the hospital and the 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the attack.

David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, stands next to the hospital hallway where a 26-year-old mental health patient was stabbed on August 19. A 17-year-old patient of the mental health unit has been charged with aggravated assault. (Dan Taekema/CBC News)

Musyj details other security measures in his memo, including a security guard who is on duty 24/7 to assist staff in the unit, mandatory check-ins for visitors and the surrender of personal belongings to be held in a locker during the visit.

Searches by sniffer dogs that are randomly brought into the unit will also continue, he added.

No exceptions

"Visitors and patients entering the unit will be screened and 'wanded' no matter how short of a departure from the unit they had," said Musyj. "No exceptions."

The CEO wrote the security measures are being applied to ensure everyone is protected.

"The minute we introduce an exception is when something will happen unfortunately."