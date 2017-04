(Windsor Spitfires)

The Memorial Cup will be riding in style when it enters Windsor on May 18.

The hockey trophy will be delivered from Sarnia to Dieppe Park aboard the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Private Roberston V.C.

After the cup is offloaded at 6:30 p.m. it will be paraded up Ouellette Avenue to the Essex County War Memorial outside City Hall for a ceremony and public viewing.

More information on opening ceremonies and community events linked to the tournament will be announced on April 19.