Ruthven native Meghan Agosta will represent Canada at the Olympics, once again.

This is the fourth time the veteran left winger will play with Team Canada in the Olympic arena, this time at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Hockey Canada announced the team roster earlier today. It will be seeking its fifth straight gold medal. Agosta played on the team for three of those golds, in Turin (2006), Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014).

Agosta lives in Vancouver and is a police officer with the Vancouver Police.