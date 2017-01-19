Senior officials with the Windsor Regional Hospital say a recent shortage of beds could be better addressed once a proposed mega-hospital is built.

​"Physical capacity won't be the issue... that's what we don't have now," says David Musyj, CEO of the Windsor Regional Hospital. "We're pushing people everywhere [in] the space we're in now."

David Musyj speaks about a bed shortage at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Musyj was speaking to reporters after announcing what he called a 'critical' shortage of beds at both the Metropolitan and Ouellette hospital campuses. Several surgeries have been cancelled due to the bed shortage.

Current plans for the mega-hospital mean it would have approximately 160 more beds than current facilities.

Officials say that people are still being admitted to the hospital, but are being placed in rooms not meant for patients, such as conference rooms.