Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation is warning the community about an alleged door-to-door solicitor collecting donations in their name for the Mega hospital project.

Ron Foster, the vice president of public affairs for the hospital said they were alerted by local media about the alleged solicitation in the Riverside Drive area.

"It's the time of year where this occurs," he said. "A lot of giving happens around the holiday season and it's unfortunate that some feel that they should be part of that."

Foster wants to reassure the public that Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation has never and has no intention to door-to-door canvas for donations. He said if you encounter this scam do not give them any money and contact police.

Windsor police say they have not had any reports of this nature.