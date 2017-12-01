The Windsor mega-hospital will be built at the controversial site on County Road 42, according to a statement released by the Windsor Regional Hospital following an announcement by Ontario's minister of health that the project is fully approved by the provincial government.

Hospital CEO David Musyj said he's planning to drive out to the Windsor mega-hospital site and scratch the word "proposed" off the sign.

“We came so close to making everyone happy” with mega hospital plan, @WRHospital CEO David Musyj says. pic.twitter.com/yxayB8xVFC — @JasonViauCBC

"Nothing is in doubt folks, anything is possible, and this is huge for Windsor-Essex," he said, adding the new site might not make everyone happy, but "darn it we came so close ... with respect to the plan that was submitted and the plan that's moving forward."

Critics still plan to fight site

Philippa von Ziegenweidt, spokesperson for Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process claims ministry officials have told her organization the next phase of the project will include plenty of public consultation and the location is still not "cast in stone."

"It's still a field," she said, explaining she believes the site still needs to undergo re-zoning and an environmental assessment.

But a statement from the ministry explained the site selection process is up to the hospital and project steering committee.

"The hospital has identified a site for the new hospital," it read.

No doubt hospital will be built

Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, was in Windsor for the announcement Friday.

"David and his team are going to build a new hospital right here in Windsor to meet the needs of this city and the surrounding region," he said. "Our government is pleased to be moving forward with a new modern hospital to serve the communities of Windsor-Essex."

“If there was ever any doubt ... we are committed to moving forward” with new mega hospital in #Windsor, @DrEricHoskins announces. pic.twitter.com/rXMrGdSmyU — @JasonViauCBC

"If there was ever any doubt it's right there in black and white, the investment and set aside funds in the spring budget so we are absolute committed to moving forward with this new hospital," he added.

The new hospital will serve more than 400,000 people.

The project is slated to start accepting quotes for construction by 2021.

