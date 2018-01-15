Kegun Morkin might not be old enough to drive, but that hasn't stopped the 15-year-old from picking up more than 65,000 followers on his auto-based Instagram page.

For the next few days, the social media star will be riding along with CBC Windsor as a correspondent covering the North American International Auto Show.

"I ride in the passenger seat of cars," said Morkin. "I've always been riding in special cars and that feeling you get when you're going fast it just puts a smile right on your face."

His love for Lamborghini started as early as the age of five. Morkin can remember tiny toy cars and an auto-shaped bed shaping the beginning his obsession.

"The first movie I ever watched in theatres was Cars," said Morkin. "That was my favourite movie. Ever since then I just got into photography and going to different car shows."

Morkin's mom often shuttles him to different auto dealers in the region so he can feast his eyes on the most exotic cars. His dad has made it a tradition to head stateside the last several years, to see the most eye-catching vehicles at the international auto show in Detroit.

At the moment, Morkin works at Formula First Collision wiping down flashy vehicles.

But snapping photos of cars for money is something he's done for several companies already — an interior design company that's worked with European automakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz has also offered to pay Morkin for his photography.

His favourite car also happens to be the fastest in the world, the $5 million Swedish-made Koenigsegg Agera RS.

"The technology that is in those cars to make them go [447 km/h] is just absolutely crazy," said Morkin.

Realistically though, he's willing to settle for "some sort of used Chrysler" as a first car. As a present to himself, Morkin plans get his G1 license right when he turns 16 on October 25.

His dream job is to one day work for a major automaker, travelling the world and taking photos of the sleekest set of wheels on display.

Kegun Morkin gets a sneak preview of the North American International Auto Show during setup ahead of the media preview. (Jason Viau/CBC)

In the meantime, Morkin is happy to settle for being a 15-year-old correspondent for CBC Windsor interviewing CEOs and top executives of several auto companies. He'll also reveal some of his top picks for the hottest cars during this year's show.

Stay tuned to CBC Windsor on radio, television and online all week long for a series of stories on the auto industry told through the eyes of our youngest reporter.