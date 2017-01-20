A bus travelling from Windsor, Ont. to Washington, D.C. is set to leave late Friday night, taking more than 50 women to the March on Washington.

Many of those heading across the border say they just want to have their voices heard. The bus from Windsor is one of ten Canadian contingents heading to Washington.

Before the road trip gets underway, CBC News spoke with several of the women who will be travelling through the overnight hours.

Pat Papadeas

Pat Papadeas organized a bus from Windsor, Ont. to go to Washington D.C. for the March on Washington. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Pat Papadeas helped organize the Windsor bus, in collaboration with a national team organizing trips out of Canada.

"It's been an incredible experience already... but I do feel a great sense of responsibility," she said.

"We're going down with the intention that we're adding our voices to the American women who are the key organizers."

Laurie Freeman-Gibb

Laurie Freeman-Gibb is a former nurse practitioner who is worried about access to health care being taken away. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Laurie Freeman-Gibb says she's never done anything like this before. She worked as a nurse practitioner in Detroit for two decades, and says a main concern for her are threats to take away health care.

"I've seen women without insurance ... with huge breast cancers. And the reason that happened was they didn't have access to care," she said.

"Now they have access to care and they're trying to take it away."

Lori Coulter

Lori Coulter considers herself politically active and says we have an obligation to understand our neighbours. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Music teacher Lori Coulter was born and raised in Windsor.

"I can't not go," she said.

"I don't want to see people that I value on both sides of the border experience a set-back."

After watching part of Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday she added, "it's our obligation as human beings... to make the effort to understand our fellow neighbours and the challenges that they have."

Rubaina Singh

Rubaina Singh, 24, is a student at both the University of Windsor and Detroit Mercy Law. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

Rubaina Singh is an international student from India who lives in Canada, but studies in both Detroit and Windsor in a dual law program between the University of Windsor and Detroit Mercy Law.

"These are global issues that need to be tackled by every person irrespective of the country you are in," said Singh.

On Saturday CBC News will have a live blog covering the March on Washington, including coverage of the bus ride to Washington.