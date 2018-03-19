A Windsor developer is hoping his second, scaled-down, proposal for a medical centre on Dougall Avenue will get approval from the city's planning committee Monday.

Eddie Kadri had to go back to the drawing board after his project was rejected by committee last June.

The building would replace five houses and vacant residential lots across from the Walmart plaza at the corner of Norfolk Street.

Neighbours complained the building would be too big and bring added traffic and noise, but Kadri said the new version is only two storeys, not three.

"The most major thing that we did was knock the building height down, which obviously as you know caused significant change to the development because we lost essentially a floor of leasable space," he explained. "It changes what we can offer, but we're committed to a very unique development, something that's going to be able to service the community."

Frustrating delay

City officials are recommending the project be approved.

Kadri said he has interested tenants lined up, but the nine-month delay has been frustrating.

"It's not what we originally envisioned, but that's how these things work," he added. "I'm confident, but I mean it doesn't mean anything at this point. I'd like to see what transpires on Monday, and then we'll go from there."