Windsor's planning committee is recommending approval of a two-storey medical office building in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue, despite objections from residents on Church Street who live behind it.

The developer, Eddie Kadri, is seeking a zoning change to allow a small restaurant inside the building.

Amy Skipper, her mother-in-law Dorothy Skipper and a neighbour told the committee Monday night the development would lead to noise, traffic, smells and vermin from the restaurant.

"The development he is proposing will impact significantly the peace of mind and pride and ownership of those who live on Church Street," Amy Skipper told the committee.

Plan still needs council approval

But the planning department recommended acceptance of the scaled down plan for the Dougall Avenue Medical Centre because it is smaller overall, the restaurant is smaller and there is plenty of parking.

The development also conforms to the city's official plan.

"I'm not happy because I think we gave our presentation and I think it shows that our street is residential," said Amy Skipper after the meeting. "I think it's improper to have a restaurant."

"What I'm worried about is the traffic [and] parking," said Dorothy Skipper.

Amy Skipper makes a presentation to the city planning committee opposing the Dougall Avenue Medical Centre. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

Councillor Hilary Payne was the only one of the eight members on the committee who sided with the residents and voted against the recommendation.

"I just think that the zoning bylaw is correct. That the restaurant is just an inappropriate use," explained Payne.

The plan still has to go to city council for approval.