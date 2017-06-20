Butchers and restaurant owners in Windsor-Essex are bracing for the possibility of rising beef and pork prices cutting into their business.

Researchers at Dalhousie University are predicting a rise in cost ranging anywhere from seven to nine per cent this year because of lower supply at cattle and hog farms, but Windsor butcher Tom Farron said he's hearing prices could skyrocket even higher.

"It's just starting," he said. "We're getting our first rumblings about it, that beef prices are higher, and we've had some already, but nothing out of the ordinary but it might be out of the ordinary if they really are short."

That change in cost, combined with the provincial government's promise to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour has some, including Walkerville Station food counter owner Fadi Abbas, concerned about the price of doing business.

Fadi Abbas, owner of the Walkerville Station food counter, said rising beef prices, combined with a $15 minimum wage, could result in higher prices for his customers. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Still, he said visitors won't experience sticker shock at his shop — at least not right away.

"We cannot change the price everyday, even if the price go up or down," he said. "If we know it's going to stay up, and it's not going to come back down and if the price is way high, then of course we're going to have to change the menu and raise our prices."

Forking out cash for a good cut

For anyone searching for a more affordable option while still hoping to satisfy their carnivorous cravings, Farron suggested trying a rotisserie chicken, pork ribs or making Angus beef burgers.

Despite the threat of rising prices, he said there will always be those who are willing to fork out the cash for a good cut of beef.

"It can go through the ceiling and there are people who will still buy it," Farron said. "People want a good steak."